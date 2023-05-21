New signs have been installed at both Athens Fire Stations to designate them as a Safe Baby Site, where a mother or couple can bring a newborn they are unable to care for with no questions asked. These stations have been available for some time as Safe Sites, but the signs had completely faded until recently.
This Safe Haven law, also known as the Baby Moses law, gives parents who are unable to care for their child a safe and legal choice to leave their infant with an employee at a designated safe place.
Local pro-lifers have expressed they would like to “say thanks to all who were involved in that decision and thank our local fireman for being available 24-7.”
In order to use the sites, the baby must be 60 days old or younger and unharmed and safe and the baby may be taken to a hospital to receive any medical attention they need.
If an unharmed infant is left with the Athens Fire Department or another safe site location in Texas, the parent will not be prosecuted for abandonment or neglect.
The Baby Moses Project was established to address an alarming increase in newborns being abandoned in dangerous locations and the mission of the project is to publicize a confidential and safe alternative to newborn abandonment.
