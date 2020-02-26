The students of Mobile RV Academy, located at the Big Red Schoolhouse in Athens, will be able to train on the newest technology thanks to a generous donation from Ron Hoover RV & Marine Centers.
Around 50 students of the National RV Training Academy gathered together with founder Terry Cooper to be presented a special gift Tuesday. Ron Hoover representatives Blake Anthony, Corporate Project Specialist, and Tony Clark, vice president of operations, presented the gift valued at $75,000 to applause and appreciative students.
There is currently a shortage of RV Tech's according to Anthony and Cooper. Students are currently working with older models and the real need was for new models containing the most current technology. Solar, digital panels, computer systems etc. Cooper says most of their students are hands-on learners making the donation a valued and much needed gift.
“We wanted to show our support for Terry and his good heart. This was a way to show our support for this industry,” Anthony said. “They needed two new trailers, they needed new technology.”
“I was just blown away,” Cooper said. “You will never know how much I appreciate what you are doing.”
Anthony went on to say the giving attitude comes from the very heart of Ron Hoover, from the CEO and founder down to the employees, they take pride in giving back to the community and industry.
Ron Hoover was founded 30 years ago after his own RV purchasing experience was found lacking. His mission in creating the business was to help people “make memories that last a lifetime” and to “maximize their leisure time.” The goal was to make the experience “fun, easy, affordable and to provide outstanding service after the sale.”
“We have become the largest RV and marine dealer in Texas by following sound business practices,” the company website stated. “We take great care of our customers and sell them a quality RV and then we give them great service too.”
The company has grown to ten stores and over 300 employees. The Ron Hoover company promotes from within whenever possible, rewarding passion and drive. Most members of management started at the ground level. VP Clark started as a service tech and has worked his way up, he is also a master certified technician. Anthony started as a part-time salesman.
Cooper founded the National RV Training Academy in July 2017 when the program at Texas State Technical College was shut down. Cooper, the “Texas RV Professor,” created a mobile program.
Originally, the school traveled around the U.S. in RVs, setting up at campgrounds. Students could also bring their RVs with classes being conducted in the community meeting facilities and the RVs used as the lab part of the program.
They are the only ones west of the Mississippi.
The three groups the center focuses on are potential RV owners who need education on maintenance, new business owners planning on becoming service techs or inspectors and RV dealerships that send their trainees and manufacturers affiliated with the RV industry seeking continuing education for their technicians. Technicians can also split up their education to accommodate busy schedules.
Being educated on how to determine an RVs condition helps the consumer negotiate and protect their investment. Daniels explained it was similar to purchasing a state of the art home and driving it over 60 miles per hour. Whatever you can imagine could go wrong is what will need fixed.
Cooper also addressed the shortage of trade workers. He would like to reach out to local school districts and be part of the education process and even offer “signing days” for students wishing to join the academy after graduation. In less than 10 weeks students emerge with the ability to gain employment at a dealership.
“I'd like to see this be a stepping stone to take them into their career,” Cooper said. “I measure my success by the success of my people.”
Cooper enjoys seeing people leave with the tools needed to provide a good living for their family. According to him the skills they leave with change their lives and the look of admiration in their spouses eyes is also rewarding.
If you would like to learn more about the NRVTA program, please contact Terry Cooper at 254-715-7388 or visit its website at www.mobileRVacademy.com.
Ron Hoover RV & Marine Centers can be reached through its website at www.ronhoover.com.
