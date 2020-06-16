People are sick and tired of “staying-in-place.” Even though there are still strict protocols in many areas of the country, one of the ways people are keeping things fun and safe this summer is by renting and buying Recreational Vehicles.
RVs are a unique way of controlling your environment but still getting out and seeing the world. With sanitation being such a primary concern some people are still hesitant to stay at hotels. RVs allow campers to avoid other people and be in control of cleanliness. There is no need to sanitize every time if you are only around your own family and items.
May was a record sales month, according to several RV and Camper Center owners.
One positive effect the COVID-19 pandemic has had is it has caused many to reevaluate their priorities.
Terry Cooper, the “Texas RV Professor,” said the quarantine allowed people to spend more time connecting with their families, something they are now unwilling to sacrifice.
Cooper, is also owner of Athens' Big Red School House and Community Center, which houses 15,000 square feet of state-of-the-art classrooms and work bays for RV technician training.
He spoke of one RV owner who previously worked away from home several weeks at a time. After the shelter-in-place orders were removed he realized that he was not prepared emotionally or physically to leave his family and lose what he had gained.
“People are realizing they are not willing to sacrifice the connection with their family,” Cooper said. “They want to continue it.”
As with most large purchases, people have factors they need to consider. Cooper offered several tips for new shoppers.
First, whether you buy new or used don't jump in with an emotional buy.
“Big Red has inspectors who can look at the unit for you,” Cooper said.
Having an inspection can also prevent accidentally purchasing a model with safety issues, mold, wiring issues, or perhaps a part that is not functioning properly.
Secondly, Learn how they operate, they are different than a home or vehicle.
“Get trained on how to service and maintain the unit so you can enjoy it,”
Finally, Check regulations at the parks and recreation places you plan to visit. A little pre-planning could save a larger inconvenience. For example, due to concerns over following safety codes, some places including parks, both state and federal do not permit Skoolies, buses converted into motor homes, or campers over 10 years old. So check ahead at your desired destination.
When shopping, Cooper suggested starting with a local dealer, many times they will have both used and new units, Facebook marketplace and RV traders are also good options, especially when shopping for a specific model.
One local dealer to consider is Welcome Back RV Outlet on Highway 31. Owner Steve Stewart said that people are buying them in record numbers for both business and pleasure. With COVID-19 delaying manufacturing times, some customers are looking at September before any special orders would be delivered. Families are enjoying having their own space while still being able to enjoy each other on the road.
Cooper's family has enjoyed traveling for years with his own family and suggested not to limit the possible range of use these homes on wheels can provide. Little leagues, rodeos, competitions, races etc are all great places to take your home away from home. Whatever you are passionate about, fishing, hunting, flea markets, canoeing, the options are extensive.
“As things ramp back up, take your camper,” he said. “This really can be your home on wheels.”
In a world that can be busy, fast-paced and isolating, this way of travel may provide the opportunity to reconnect with self and family and a sense of adventure.
“It causes people to dream and look forward to something,” Cooper said. “It helps get away from the day to day grind. It gives people an escape.”
If you would like more information on getting your current or future motor home inspected, contact Cooper at the BRSHHC by phone 903-448-0820, through Facebook Big Red School House & Community Center or online at www.bigredschoolhouse.org.
