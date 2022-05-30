Rural, Set, Go: Boost! is back again from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 31 in the Trinity Valley Community College Cafeteria.
This is the second year for the Workforce Solutions East Texas to host an information and networking forum focused on addressing the needs of today's workforce. Participants will have the ability to connect with local program information, including work-based learning, entrepreneurial training, job training, child care services, and more.
This event is open to businesses, education leaders, school district's and community leaders and organizations that operate in the Henderson County area and lunch is provided to all registrants and guests.
Rural Set Go is an intentional strategy to engage community leaders, business leaders, and community members in candid conversations about the factors that influence their local workforce and economic development needs.
The forums are helping to address some very basic needs for sustainable growth, including increased access to education, workforce, and economic development resources, the challenges of opportunity deserts which are defined as lack of broadband access, lack of basic services such as transportation, child care resources, training and skills development and access to jobs.
“One of the greatest resources East Texas employers offer employees is the chance to work in the towns and countryside of the Piney Woods, close enough to markets to conduct business, far enough to not spend hours commuting,” said Doug Dhryock, WSET Executive Director. “Come tell us how to help you draw, support, and refine your talent base, taking your business to the next level.”
The Texas Workforce Commission awarded Workforce Solutions East Texas a $200,000 grant to develop the series further. Each session uses data and discussion gathered during the 2021 events to expand employer participation and develop the skills of incumbent workers.
Pre-registration is requested at www.easttexasworkforce.org/ruralsetgo.
