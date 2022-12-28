Officials with Henderson County continue to work toward expanding broadband internet access in the county even though it is a slow and sometimes painstaking process. County Judge Wade McKinney likens the undertaking to providing electricity to rural Texas in the 1930s.
"It's not something that will happen next week, next month, or next year, but we keep moving forward and eventually everyone gets covered,” said Judge McKinney. "We want to reach more locations with broadband now, plus set things up for easier growth in the future.”
Henderson County was awarded $16 million in federal funds earlier this year as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. These funds are "to respond to the Covid-19 public health emergency and its economic impacts” and projects funded by ARPA must be completed by 2026.
The funds can only be used in a limited number of areas including:
• Responding to the public health emergency or negative economic impact.
• Responding to essential workers with premium pay.
• Responding to a reduction in revenue to the local government.
• Allowing for necessary investment in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure.
In May 2022, the Henderson County Commissioners approved using ARPA funding for the following projects:
• UT Health COVID-19 Related Expenditures
• Water Supply
• Broadband Infrastructure
• Law Enforcement Equipment
• HVAC/Air Quality
• Road Infrastructure
• Senior Citizens Building/Fairgrounds Complex
• Financial Software
The Commissioners Court will continue working with the consulting firm to develop procurement rules that follow federal guidelines.
The next step for rural internet expansion will happen within the next month when Henderson County puts out a Request For Proposals to use $2.75 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for expanded broadband.
