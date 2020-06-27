To give voters an extra week to get to the polls, early voting starts Monday for the July 14 runoff election.
Texas Secretary of State Ruth Hughs encourages Texans to take advantage of the early voting period.
"Eligible Texas voters should contact their respective county elections office to view a sample ballot, locate their appropriate polling place, and plan their trip to the polls," Hughs said.
Henderson County Republicans return to the polls to decide the winner of County Commissioner Precinct 1 between Wendy Kinabrew Spivey and Keith Pryor and Precinct 4, matching Mark Richardson and Kelly Harris.
In the Democratic U.S. Senate runoff, MJ Hegar and Royce West are on the ballot to see who will challenge U.S. Senator John Cornyn in November.
Registered voters in Henderson County may vote at either the Henderson County Elections Center in Athens, the Seven Points City Hall or Chandler Community Center.
The days, times and locations of early voting in Henderson County include:
The Henderson County Elections Center offers extended hours from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, June 29 and Monday, July 6. Regular hours are 8 a.m. till 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 30 through Tuesday, July 2, and Tuesday, July 7 through Friday, July 10.
In Chandler, the hours are the same, 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. June 29 and July 6. Regular hours are 8 a.m. till 5 p.m. June 30 through July 2, and July 7 through July 10.
Seven Points also offers voting 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on June 29 and July 6. Regular hours are 8 a.m. till 4 p.m. June 30 through July 2, and July 7 through July 10.
While the election office welcomes early voting, voters can cast ballots at any of the polling locations from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, July 14.
Henderson County uses the vote center method. Voters can use any of the following locations on election day to cast their ballots.
If you have a question about who may vote by mail,
Individuals who need special help at the polling place can get priority status when they go to vote.
That includes individuals with a mobility problem that substantially impairs the person's ability to move around.
• Disabilities and conditions that may qualify you for voting order priority include paralysis, lung disease, the use of portable oxygen, cardiac deficiency, severe limitation in the ability to walk due to arthritic, neurological, or orthopedic condition, wheelchair confinement, arthritis, foot disorder, the inability to walk 200 feet without stopping to rest, or use of a brace, cane, crutch, or other assistive device.
Voters who wish to be given voting order priority may indicate this to any election officer serving at the polling place. The presiding election judge will determine whether the voter and the voter’s assistant, if applicable, will be brought forward to the front of the line.
Despite talk around the nation of someday going to a mail in vote system, for the runoff voting in Texas will be live on election day.
To be eligible to vote early by mail in Texas, you must:
• be 65 years or older;
• be disabled;
• be out of the county on election day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance; or
• be confined in jail, but otherwise eligible.
