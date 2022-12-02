The classic holiday musical featuring all your favorite characters, Rudolph, Jr., opened this weekend at the Henderson County Performing Arts Center with some already sold-out shows.
Make your reservations for next weekend to see Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph.
Because of his shiny nose, Rudolph doesn't feel like he belongs in Christmastown and sets off to find a place that accepts him. Along his journey he encounters fellow misfits, only to realize that home is where he has belonged the whole time.
When a storm threatens to keep Santa's sleigh from taking flight, it's up to Rudolph to save Christmas! It’s an adventure that teaches that what makes you different can be what makes you special.
Opening weekend performances are sold out, so plan ahead and reserve your tickets for shows at 7 p.m. on Dec. 8, 9, and 10. Reservations can be made online at www.hcpac.org or email info@hcpac.org. The telephone lines remain down at HCPAC, so please make online requests to avoid delays.
Each year, an important part of the Christmas show is the annual Goodies Auction. This is a major fundraiser for the theater, especially the youth programs. Moms, dads, grandparents, friends, and even some of the actors themselves, have been busy making all of the preparations so you can place your bids and go home with the goodies you want. The theater looks forward to this each year and hopes that you will be generous in your bidding.
Rudolph, Jr. is sponsored by Dr. Jim and Maria Ogburn and Humble Insurance and will be presented at HCPAC located at 400 Gibson Road, Athens across from Arabella Assisted Living.
Seating is general admission and anyone three and older requiring their own seat will need to purchase a ticket. For more information, visit www.hcpac.org.
