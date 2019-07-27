Every Thursday at noon a group of diverse members of the community to meet for lunch and discuss various topics. You shake hands, wave goodbye and are off until next time. This however is not the vision that the new President Jason Smith has in mind for this years Rotary.
Rotary International was founded by Paul Harris, a Chicago attorney, in 1905. He created the group to “rotate” from office to office of the members (where the name came from). According to rotary.org the club “where professionals with diverse backgrounds could exchange ideas, form meaningful, lifelong friendships, and give back to their communities.”
Rotary grew to have clubs on six continents in only 16 years. The club persisted through world wars and started on the journey to eradicate Polio around the world in 1979. They committed to immunize 6 million children in the Philippines and have gone from 125 endemic countries down to three since 1988, a mission the club still pursues today.
Locally the club is active as well, but the motto “service before self” creates an issue of trying not to 'let the right hand know what the left hand is doing'. The desire not to seek credit or notoriety for ones good deeds creates problems when the community wants to know 'why should I join this club?'
Smith, a local minister, has big plans for the local group. He is focusing on three questions. What does Rotary do? How do we do it? And Why do we do it? Just like most churches and other service organizations, they are experiencing a decline in membership. How can you reach millennials, the next generation and the “movers and shakers” of society if you are not in touch with why you are passionate about your own involvement? Identifying that passion and sharing it with others is a prime focus. Additional community visibility and involvement is another.
Many people do not realize what the Rotary does. Members were prompted to ask themselves and discuss, Why does Rotary in Athens exist? What is our legacy? How can they help educate the community on all of the good things they contribute to the community?
One member Shirley Ward, only the second female to ever join Athens Rotary, brought up the importance of members meeting and being actively involved. Later down the road when a special project or charity comes up where you need help, you know exactly who to speak with to make positive change.
The first Rotary club to allow women was a club in California in 1977, it was not until 1987 that the official ruling forbidding women from joining based on gender was passed. By 1990 there were over 20,000 female members and Rotary International published a feature on women in their magazine.
Every year the Rotary contributes to thousands of dollars in Scholarships to local students.
The baseball field updates at Coleman Park were due to Rotary.
Local organizations that benefit from Rotary include:
Henderson County Help Center
HCPAC
Keep Athens Beautiful
Athens Soup Kitchen
Rainbow Room
Labor of Love
Disciples Clinic
Arboretum
Family Peace Project
CASA
AHS Last Blast
The Farm
The King's Reign
Feeding Kids Right
Love in Action
Faith In Action
Meals on Wheels
One thing is clear, the 2019 Athens Rotary Club has a fresh and enthusiastic new direction this year with great plans to benefit Athens.
“Whatever Rotary may mean to us, to the world it will be known by the results it achieves. “ - Paul Harris
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.