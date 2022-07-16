Paul Harris founded the club that became the humanitarian organization known today as Rotary International. Each year, the Rotary Club of Athens recognizes members who have made contributions to The Rotary Foundation by acknowledging these members with Paul Harris Fellow recognition.
This year the members who were recognized by Foundation Committee Chair Adam Piper were Steve Moore, Dr. Mark Roberts, Kevin Lilly, and Steve Sparkman.
Piper says that “the presentation of the Paul Harris Fellow recognition is a Rotary Foundation’s way of expressing its appreciation for a substantial contribution to its humanitarian and educational programs.”
When a person is recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow, they are presented with a certificate, signed by the Rotary International President and the Chairman of the Trustees of The Rotary Foundation, along with a lapel pin.
As Rotary International’s website states, “We should celebrate each of these milestones (and gemstones) for what they represent. That is, a gift to The Rotary Foundation and an opportunity to do even more good in the world through the Foundation.”
