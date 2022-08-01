This year, Athens Independent School District and Athens Christian Preparatory Academy have an amazing new crop of teachers and the Rotary Club of Athens celebrated these new instructors with a luncheon and insulated goody bags.
The July theme for Rotary Club is “Leaders of Tomorrow” and Jami Ivey, Rotary President and AISD Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum, greeted everyone who was in attendance reminding them that they and those preparing at the campuses are teaching the leaders of tomorrow in the classroom.
Ginger Morrison, AISD Assistant Superintendent of School Operations and Rotarian spoke of the excitement she felt at the convocation held earlier this week for AISD educators.
“The week marks the start of the year and it’s an exciting and challenging time to think about where we’ve been and where we’re going,” she said.
Morrison spoke of the loss in education over the last few years involving attendance, instructional gaps, and time. Then she inspired everyone to also remember what they found during the last few years like more time with family. As life gets busy again, she encourages everyone in the room to not lose the things they found again.
Teresa DeMay, Superintendent of Athens Christian Preparatory Academy, spoke of all the new growth occurring at the school as they enter their 15th year. They have added more intervention labs to assist students, more sports programs, a new Business program, and drastic changes to the writing and grammar curriculum so the students can become more effective communicators.
She too spoke of the challenges that educators face and how she recently saw an expression she liked: “Believe in the power of yet.”
She went on in more detail about catching children up, recapturing lost information, device addiction, healing trauma, and poor attendance, and spoke of the definite progress that can be made.
“Yet isn’t giving up and saying this is impossible,” DeMay said. “It’s saying that there’s simply more to do.”
Teachers were also recognized who were paraprofessionals who became teachers, those that left and returned to AISD, and those who attended or graduated from Athens and are now teaching.
Bel Air Elementary’s Principal Lisa Howell introduced their theme this year of “The Greatest Adventure is What Lies Ahead.” Bree Parnell, Assistant Principal at Central Elementary introduced ‘Better Together’ as their theme. Nikki Mason, Principal of South Athens Elementary described their theme in detail for “Can’t Hide My Hornet Pride.”
Athens Middle School’s Principal Jennifer Risinger introduced their theme of “Middle School Strong” as she described how they have hired some strong staff including new aides and some previous staff and how they all fit it to the crazy that you have to be to teach middle school.
Nicole Cornish, Athens High School Principal, described their theme of “The Power of Tiny Gains” and how they are going to help their staff and students make a 1% difference every day as there is comfort in this small change.
With a good mix of experienced and new teachers, themes and curriculum prepared, school is ready to start in Athens.
