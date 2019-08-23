The Rotary Club of Cedar Creek Lake presented its annual Celebrity Waiter fundraiser on Saturday night at the CR Event Center in Gun Barrrel City. This is the club’s annual event to raise funds for among other things Klothes for Kids, Reading is fundamental, local libraries, food panties and most local ISD foundations.
2019 Rotary of Cedar Creek Lake’s Celebrity Waiter - Welcome to the world of “Grease”
- Courtesy photos
