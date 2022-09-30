The Rotary Club of Athens recognizes outstanding students from Athens ISD and Athens Christian Preparatory Academy each month. September’s students are Megan Ford, Athens High School, Kiley Normandin, ACPA, Joselyne Torres, Athens Middle School, and Madison Weakley, ACPA.
Megan Ford, a senior at Athens High School and also a PINNACLE Early College High School student, currently has a 4.0 GPA and is Top Ten in her class, as well as an APEF superintendent scholar for her freshman through junior years. She is also President of the National Honor Society and is a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at Trinity Valley Community College.
Ford enjoys participating in the AHS theater program and Future Business Leaders of America. She has won several medals in speech and debate, was in the PINNACLE student council, and the HOBY summer leadership program. Her future plans include becoming a Child Psychologist with a doctoral degree.
Kiley Normandin is a freshman at ACPA and excels in academics and athletics including volleyball, basketball, softball, track, and being a varsity cheerleader. In her spare time, Normandin enjoys creating art and has won awards for her art and writing. She also volunteers for the Faith at Work Ministries each week, which helps feed insecure families in Henderson County.
Joselyne Torres is an eighth grader at Athens Middle School and her favorite subjects are Math and Art. In her spare time, she plays soccer, sleeps, and plays with her dog, Cookie. When she graduates from high school, she would like to attend cosmetology school.
Madison Weakley, a sixth grader at ACPA, was previously homeschooled and was able to play basketball for ACPA last year and plans to play again this year. Weakley has been described as starting out shy, but once you get to know her she has a sense of humor that will keep you laughing and a caring heart.
She has a close relationship with God and is a prayer warrior, especially for her family. Weakley enjoys reading books and listening to music in her spare time. She loves animals and plans to attend school to become a veterinarian.
