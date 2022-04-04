Rotary Club of Athens celebrates their March Students of the Month, which are Athens Middle Schooler Ava Pugh, Athens Christian Preparatory Academy Junior High’s Reese McFarland, and ACPA High School’s Macy Elgin.
Anthony Childs presented the awards on behalf of the club and stated that he was proud of the students and happy to recognize them.
Ava Pugh is an eighth grade National Junior Honor Society student whose favorite subject is science. She plays volleyball, basketball, and runs track for the Lady Hornets of AMS and also competes in travel softball. Ava will be a participant in the Nationals tournament this month with the Athens chapter of Little Dribblers.
Reese McFarland is a seventh-grader at ACPA who enjoys running, baking, and spending time with her three dogs. She has been recognized for A and B honor roll, quiz bowl, the Service Heart Award, and Top Chef Award in culinary class. Reese is on the ACPA cheerleading squad and is also a member of the track team.
Macy Elgin is a sophomore at ACPA, runs cross country, and was recently on the division winning Lady Storm basketball team. With a heart for Jesus, Macy loves to volunteer and help others and she assists with children’s ministries at Life Fellowship. She enjoys playing golf, going to the lake, and reading.
Usually a student is recognized from Athens High School each month, but this month’s student was at a track meet so they will be honored next month.
