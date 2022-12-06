The Rotary Club of Athens celebrated three incredible students last week as its November Students of the Month, which included Sammie Sams, Miah Camp, and Ariel Givens.
Sammie Sams is a junior at Athens Christian Preparatory Academy. Although it's her first year at ACPA, she has been enrolled in private schools for the last ten years. While attending Payne Springs Christian Academy she held the highest grade point average for her class for two consecutive years.
Sammie is a talented artist, loves animals and loves to read. She is also an entrepreneur and when she was ten years old, she started a dairy goat herd. She currently works summers and Saturdays at the farm store on her uncle’s dairy farm. Although she is undecided about her university plans, she continues to pursue a daily walk with Jesus and focuses on graduating with an excellent GPA.
Miah Camp is an eighth grade, straight-A student at Athens Middle School. Her extracurricular activities include volleyball, hunter jumpers, three-day eventing, volunteering for National Junior Honor Society, UIL, and working at barns.
Miah is described as outgoing, smart, passionate, determined, selfless, persistent, and observant. In the future, she would like to attend the University of Texas and play on their volleyball team. One day, she wants to work in finance and plans to have her own barn with horses to compete in three-day eventing.
Ariel Givens, an AHS Senior, says she is very honored to receive this award and thankful that her character and leadership skills have been recognized, as she strives to be the best she can be. She recently joined the Future Business Leaders of America, loves spending time with her mom, and enjoys her job.
Ariel is described as outgoing, genuine, honest, and observant and when she graduates, plans to attend the University of North Texas majoring in Business Management. After college, she plans to open her own clothing store and obtain a real estate license, securing multiple sources of income so as she says, “I can create generational wealth for my family.” Eventually she wants to open a homeless shelter and help people in need, as she believes everyone deserves to be happy.
