Each month, the Rotary Club of Athens recognizes remarkable area students and Athens Christian Preparatory Academy students Evan Barlow, Taft Wilder, and Renee Ford and Athens Independent School District students Liam Tinsley and Ivan Pinedo were honored at the January luncheon.
Evan Barlow was given the award in November 2022 but was recognized on Thursday for his achievements which include receiving the ACPA Christian Character Award and the culinary award.
Evan has attended ACPA since kindergarten and is currently in the seventh grade where he enjoys math, science, and most of all-culinary class. He was recently admitted to the National Junior Honor Society and serves as student council class representative.
Evan enjoys anything involving sports, the outdoors, cooking, or baking and his long-term goals include attending college at Stephen F. Austin or Texas A&M and pursuing a career in something STEM related, while always making Jesus a center point in his life.
Seventh grader Taft Wilder has been attending ACPA since 2021, but his family has owned property in Athens for 95 years. Prior to moving here, Taft lived in Orange County, California where he received the Kindness and Respect Award at his school for five consecutive years.
Taft excels in sports including surfing, skimboarding, travel baseball, basketball, hunting, soccer, and fishing. He holds a record for the 2nd fastest mile at age 10 in his old school district and killed a record-sized 13-point buck on the opening day of 2021 deer season.
Taft is described as a kind-hearted soul who truly cares about others and he has received ACPA’s Acorn Award and Purple Heart Award, is in the National Junior Honor Society, and was awarded Best Defensive Basketball Player after just one season in the sport.
Renee Ford, a sophomore at ACPA, has experienced a painful past that she has turned into her platform for God and she is unashamed to speak to people about where she was and what God can do with anyone in any situation.
Renee has a heart bigger than life and she lives outwardly to be the example Jesus left for us. Her passion shows as she sings on the school's praise band and she also enjoys representing ACPA in volleyball and basketball. When she’s not on the court, she is the loudest sideline cheerleader for her classmates.
She serves on the Life Fellowship Outreach Team and she has a passion for learning new languages. Renee plans on being an interpreter on mission trips all over the world and learning how to use that for God’s kingdom in the United States also.
Athens Middle School eighth grader Liam Tinsley is described as an outgoing person who is a stickler for the rules. He enjoys video games, reading, and swimming, as well as his mother’s macaroni and cheese.
Liam is still deciding his plans for the future, but they will include going to college, traveling a lot, and making money. He knows that for sure he wants a job that he truly enjoys doing.
Ivan Pinedo, an AHS Senior, is very active at the school, both athletically and academically. He has started for varsity all four years of playing football for the school and has also been on the varsity powerlifting team for three years. Ivan is also involved in track & field and is a three-time member of the varsity wind ensemble with band.
Ivan has over 90 hours of volunteer work with community service and he is an active member of his church. He has also been on the Texas High School Coaches Association All-State Honorable Mention Academic and 2022 All-District second teams.
Ivan plans to get a masters in Cyber Security and a PhD in Information Technology at the University of Texas at San Angelo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.