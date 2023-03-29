Two students from Athens High School, Logan Schwering and Leah Lopez, and two students from Athens Christian Preparatory Academy, Sean Hannigan and Sarah Johnson, were honored as the Rotary Club of Athens March Students of the Month.
Athens High School Senior Logan Schwering describes himself as a very hard-working, outgoing person and says, “When I want something, I will do anything and everything to make sure I accomplish it.” Logan is a defensive end/fullback on the football team, throws shot put for the track team, plays golf on the golf team, and competes in powerlifting. In addition, he is involved in AHS’s theater program and performs for the Henderson County Performing Arts Center.
Logan plans to play football for Ottawa University while pursuing his master’s degree in kinesiology. After graduation, he plans to become an actor, play professional football, or coach strength and conditioning for AHS.
Leah Lopez is an eighth-grader at Athens Middle School where she is involved in art and hospitality. She is also a member of the National Junior Honor Society.
When Leah was eight-years-old, she wanted to become an orthodontist like her mother, but her plans are evolving as she grows older. She is currently applying for the Pinnacle Early College High School so that she can obtain her associates degree while she finishes high school.
Eighth-grader Sean Hannigan has been attending school at ACPA since the third grade. Sean plays on the ACPA basketball team and has participated in soccer and cross-country. He is also a member of the National Junior Honor Society.
Sean enjoys attending Dogwood Church and volunteering his time throughout the community. He also likes to read and likes anything sports-related. Sean hopes to play professional basketball and pursue a career in physical therapy.
ACPA Senior Sarah Johnson was homeschooled her entire life until she came to ACPA in 2019 and she says her life has changed for the better because of this decision. Her family says, “The experiences, and, especially friendships, she has had at ACPA have helped shape her into the person she is today.” Her passions include theater, art, and weird science.
Sarah is a leader by example and tries her best to be helpful without the pursuit of a reward. She is described as having a penchant for tangents, a love for the communication of ideas, and a skill for debate, with her strongest asset being her mind. She has been recognized for her high grades and long essays and is a member of the National Honor Society.
With a mission of ‘service above self,’ the Rotary Club of Athens likes being able to recognize these students who are like-minded. The Club meets every Thursday at noon at the Athens Country Club, except for the third week of the month, and for more information, visit ww.facebook.com/AthensTexasRotaryClub.
