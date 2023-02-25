The Rotary Club of Athens enjoyed celebrating its February Students of the Month, which included Sage Nelson and Jasie Weber from Athens Christian Preparatory Academy and Slade Haresnape from Athens High School.
Sage is an eighth grader at ACPA, where her parents say she is encouraged in her faith and where she is told daily that she is God’s masterpiece, which has helped her develop a confidence in Christ and herself. She says her time at ACPA has taught her to step out of her comfort zone, work hard, try new things, and be a blessing to others.
Sage loves cheering for her school and has done so for the last three years. She also serves on the worship team at her church and leads worship when she can. Sage would like to work with children in some way when she is older, whether it be as a coach or teacher.
Sophomore Jasie Weber received a round of applause during her introduction when it was told how she has been a straight-A student since kindergarten and has never received any kind of behavioral write-up. In addition, she has been the recipient of several teachers awards, as well as the Christian Character Award for 4 years.
Jasie is the student council class representative, a National Junior Honor Society member, and was an honoree at Night of Superstars of East Texas for her outstanding academic achievements and her heart for serving others.
Jasie is a Congenital Heart Defect warrior, which means that she battles with multiple heart defects and has had four heart surgeries, but her parents say that she does not allow any of it to slow her down and is a 7-year member of the I AM DANCE competitive team. She plans to pursue a degree in pediatric cardiac nursing after graduation.
Slade Haresnape is a senior at Athens High School and he also takes classes at Trinity Valley Community College, where he will have 24 college hours upon graduation. Slade was a varsity football player and has signed to play football for Austin College in the fall.
Slade was an area and regional shot put qualifier, 2nd team offensive line All-District as a junior, 1st team Henderson County as a junior, Henderson County offensive line, Honorable Mention All-State, Academic All-State, Fellowship of Christian Athletes Huddle member, and was selected by the FCA to play in the East Texas All-Star game this June.
With a mission of ‘service above self,’ the Rotary Club of Athens likes being able to recognize these students who are like-minded. The Club meets every Thursday at noon at the Athens Country Club, except for the third week of the month, and for more information, visit ww.facebook.com/AthensTexasRotaryClub.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.