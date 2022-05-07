Each month, the Rotary Club recognizes students in Athens and Rotary President Damon Donnell said last week to April’s students that “it is a privilege to honor you every month at Rotary.”
April’s students of the month included Rachel Richardson from Athens Christian Preparatory Academy who has excelled in many sports, will be competing in the 400 meter in track in state competition soon, and was named Freshman of the Year in TAPPS 1A/2A girls basketball. She is also an Eagle Scout and a member of the National Junior Honor Society.
Two seniors at Athens High School were given this honor as well. Elise Miller is a member of the National Honor Society (NHS), Vice President of the Key Club, and a member of the Future Business Leaders of America. She also participates on the varsity golf team, 4-H livestock judging team, and Young Life. Miller will be attending Texas A&M University at College Station to pursue a major in Biomedical Sciences. She plans to continue on to the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine.
Grant Yudizky is also a member of the NHS and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Yudizky is Captain of both Athens high school football and baseball teams. He has already been recruited and committed to play both sports at Austin College and then continue into a law studies program.
ACPA’s junior high was represented by 8th grader Jasmine Jones and 7th grader Jake Coffman. Jones has a passion for children and ACPA created an elective class so she could help work with the kindergarteners and she also volunteers in her church nursery. She is active on ACPA’s basketball, softball, and cheer teams.
Jake Coffman has a heart for service and is always finding a place where he can pitch in and help, especially in multiple ways around ACPA. He also participates in multiple track events and basketball. He enjoys helping his dad around the house and looks forward to earning an ROTC scholarship to a 4-year university one day and following the footsteps of many in his family by serving in the military as an officer.
Athens Middle Schooler Samuel Pruitt is a member of the National Junior Honor Society and enjoys art and he competed this year in the campus art show. He enjoys playing with his two dogs and reading and he would like to stay local for college.
All of the students and their guests enjoyed lunch with Rotary members and a talk from DJ Warren, Market Manager of the Athens Farmers Market, which will begin its season this Saturday, May 7 at its new location at TVCC.
Over the weekend, Rotarians partnered with Labor of Love to create a ramp for Allen Stallings and his sister and brother-in-law Margaret and Dennis Warren. Jasmine Jones even came to help and as it was stated by a Rotary member, “it truly is a 'Labor of Love' to give 'Service above Self.'"
