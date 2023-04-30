Each month, Rotary recognizes exceptional Athens students and for April they honored Marilee Marholz and Paladin Wilson from Athens Christian Preparatory Academy and Heidi Davis and Whitney Perkins from Athens Independent School District.
ACPA Senior Marilee Marholz will be attending Texas A&M this fall to pursue a marketing degree. She intends to use her degree and life experiences to continue to serve others and travel the world.
Marilee has already had a lot of life experience as she was pinned under a 2,000-pound RTV during the summer before her junior high school year. Two of her ACPA friends lifted the vehicle six times while Marilee pulled her way out with her right arm. Doctors thought she might not survive the incident or would at least be paralyzed.
“Prayers do work,” says Marilee’s parents because after only hours of being unable to move, Marilee moved her head and sat up. They also say, “We are so proud of Marilee’s courage and strength as she recovers.”
Paladin Wilson is a seventh grader at ACPA, a member of the National Junior Honor Society, and has earned the “A” honor roll every semester since first grade. He is also a student-athlete and is known on campus for being kind to everyone.
This summer, Paladin will be 1 of 20 summer interns at the Dallas Zoo after beating out nearly 200 applicants. When he is not in school, he enjoys traveling with family, creating new culinary dishes, and hanging out with friends.
AMS eighth grader Whitney Perkins has been taking dance since she was two and started competitive dancing in 2019. She enjoys visiting people at the Arabella Nursing Home and during the summer, she helps at summer camps. People have described Whitney as funny, caring, nice, hard-working, determined, empathetic, lovable, sweet, and very energetic.
In the future, Whitney would like to pursue a Phlebotomist degree and then become a children’s counselor or a psychologist. However, over the next four years, she hopes to continue as a Stingerette, play with the AHS tennis program, and continue dancing.
Heidi Davis, a senior at AHS, has been in theatre since she was eight years old as it is her passion and what she hopes to continue doing as a career. She is Theatre Troupe President this year, as well as a Choir Officer. Heidi says, “I have great leadership qualities and love to be involved in my extracurricular activities.”
Next year, she plans to attend Trinity Valley Community College and major in theatre. Heidi plans to become a theatre teacher so she can help better the lives of kids like her who love the art of performing more than anything else.
With a mission of ‘service above self,’ the Rotary Club of Athens likes being able to recognize these like-minded students. The Club meets every Thursday at noon at the Athens Country Club, except for the third week of the month, and for more information, visit ww.facebook.com/AthensTexasRotaryClub.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.