The Athens Rotary Club will host its 10th annual Scholarship Golf Tournament with registration beginning at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5 at the Athens Country Club.
“We started this to raise scholarships for seniors,” said Chris Russell, one of the original tournament founders. “We give scholarships to TVCC, but also to other schools of their choice.”
Scholarships range $500 to $2,500 based on certain criteria and an interview.
All of the net proceeds go to college scholarships, Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, Ambassadorial Scholarship programs and the elementary school dictionary donation program.
“Please support these endeavors by becoming a sponsor, playing in the tournament or both,” said Christy Turner, one of the founders of the golf tournament. “Your support will allow us to continue our tradition of giving scholarships to those students interested in continuing their quest for education and helping promote a world understanding of goodwill through fellowship.”
The deadline to register is Wednesday, Sept. 30 if you do not have a cart. The entry fee of $90 includes lunch, green fees, a golf cart, team photo, range balls, goody bag, drink ticket and the putting contest.
Registration and check-in will begin at 11 a.m. with lunch following at 11:45 a.m. Tee off (four person scramble) will begin at 1 p.m. and awards will be presented at 5 p.m.
Awards will be given for several events:
• Putting Contest
• Driving Range Contest
• Closest to Pin
• Longest Drive - Men & Ladies
• Door prizes will also be awarded
“Cash money is given to the top three teams,” Russell said. “It has been very successful every year we have had it and hope that continues on this year.”
It is not too late to become a hole or goodwill sponsor. Hole sponsorships are $400 and include sign at Tee Box and green, plus one player entry. Good will sponsors are $125 and include a sign on the golf course.
Current sponsors include:
• Tournament Sponsor - McDonalds
• Lunch Sponsor - VeraBank
• Driving Range Sponsor - First State Bank
• Drink Cart Sponsor - Fieldstone & Fireplaces
• Putting Green Sponsor - Andrews & Foster Drilling Co.
For registration, sponsorship or questions, contact Chris Russell at 903-675-9229 or by email at chris@fieldstoneandfireplaces.com; Anthony Chiles, 903-675-3639, achiles@suddenlinkmail.com; or John Trent, 903-677-3240, johnltrent@allstate.com
If you would like to learn more about Rotary, the meets at noon most Thursdays at the Athens Country Club.
Visit the Athens Rotary Club on Facebook for more info or contact one of the members above.
