More than $19,000 was raised for local student scholarships by the 11th annual Rotary Scholarship Golf Tournament.
"We had great weather and turn out in players and Rotarians in a unified effort to put on a fantastic tournament," Donna Meredith stated.
Scholarships range from $500 to $2,500 based on certain criteria and an interview.
All of the net proceeds go to college scholarships, Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, Ambassadorial Scholarship programs and the elementary school dictionary donation program. Students can use the scholarship at Trinity Valley Community College or the school of their choice.
