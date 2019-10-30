The Athens Rotary Club hosted its eighth annual golf tournament Monday. The tournament director was Anthony Chiles, and 15 teams participated.
“It went well, and we had great sponsors. There were a lot of door prizes and it turned out to be a good day,” Chris Russell said.
Rotary started the annual event to help raise money for the numerous scholarships it presents to local graduating seniors. This year they are expecting approximately $20,000 in scholarships to be presented.
Many thanks go to their sponsors:
Tournament Sponsor:
McDonalds – Kevin Lilly’s
Lunch Sponsor:
Fulton Tire and Auto Service
Drink Cart Sponsor:
Fieldstone & Fireplaces
Putting Green Sponsor:
Andrews & Foster Drilling Company
Hole In One Sponsor:
Bacon Auto Ranch
Driving Range Sponsor:
First State Bank Downtown Branch
Hole Sponsors:
Allstate-John Trent, Malakoff Truck Body & Trailer, TVCC, Workco Staffing Service, Smith Lumber , Steve Grant Real Estate, Biomerics Autry’s Carroll-Lehr Funeral Home, Vera Bank, Gulfshore Telecom, Clayton Homes, UT Health, Dr. Robert D.D.S.Tidmore
Prosperity Bank, Erv Jenkins and Central Garden & Pet
Goodwill Sponsors:
Edward D. Jones – Adam Piper, Alex Whithers, Donna Foster Meredith, Donna Bennett, Erv Jenkins
