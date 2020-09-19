Athens Rotary Club donated $4,000 to the Henderson County Food Pantry Thursday thanks to a grant.
HCFP served 3,905 households, consisting of 10,355 individuals, 2,135 seniors and 5,496 adults, and 2,724 children in 2019. This shows an increase of 5% from 2018.
Although complete figures are not yet available for 2020, the rise in clients suggests that the Food Pantry will be serving a similar increase in clients in 2020.
When food is not donated, food has to be purchased and this is sometimes problematic if funds are not available.
The Athens Rotary Club has been steadily increasing its outreach efforts in Athens and the district 5830 Grant Program helped make this donation possible.
With funds received from Rotary International and the Rotary Club of Athens, the Henderson County Food Pantry will be able to supplement its shelves with food purchases when food drives aren’t enough, allowing it to continue as a reliable resource in Henderson County.
If you would like more information about the Henderson County Food Pantry, or to donate, contact them at 903-675-1600.
The Athens Rotary Club invites anyone interested to join its meetings as a guest. Meetings are held at noon most Thursdays at the Athens Country Club. They will host an evening mixer once a month on the third Thursday. Visit The Rotary Club of Athens, Texas on Facebook for more information.
