Shelli Parker

Charles Akin spoke to the Athens Rotary on Patriotism, the evolution of the Pledge of Allegiance and the importance of bringing new people to Rotary. He spoke on the fact that there is not a comma between one nation, under God and the importance of that statement staying unified. Akin also spoke on how students currently are not required to say the pledge, but that it is still important to memorize and recite. In spite of the country being very divided politically, allegiance to country should still take the lead. The pledge should be said with conviction.

