The Athens Rotary Club, an international service organization, will host its inaugural First Responders Appreciation luncheon at noon Thursday at the Athens Fire Station located at 610 S. Prairieville.
Police, fire, EMS, and the Sheriff's Department are all invited to enjoy hamburgers, chips and drinks.
“We're doing this in appreciation of what they do day in and day out,” said Anthony Childs, vocational chair. “We want to make sure they feel the communities appreciation and support.”
McDonald's of Athens will provide much of the food for the meal.
If you are interested in being part of Rotary, it meets at noon every Thursday, with the exception of one week a month when it meets in the evening.
Rotary has been around since 1905. Founded by Paul Harris, a Chicago attorney, “where professionals with diverse backgrounds could exchange ideas, form meaningful, lifelong friendships, and give back to their communities.”
Rotary grew to have clubs on six continents in only 16 years. The club persisted through world wars and started on the journey to eradicate Polio around the world in 1979. They committed to immunize 6 million children in the Philippines and have gone from 125 endemic countries down to three since 1988, a mission the club still pursues today.
If you would like to join Rotary, please email revjbsmith@gmail.com or view its Facebook page.
