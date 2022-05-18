Thirteen non-profit organizations were given a total of $17,150 by the Rotary Club of Athens raised from dues and other fundraisers throughout the year.
Each spring, the Rotary Club of Athens chooses winning recipients from grant applications they receive and these grants are given based on the difference these organizations are making in Henderson County.
Ethan Jackson, Rotary Club Service Officer, emphasized that Rotary’s motto is “Service Above Self” and that the grants are the fruits of their labor, which they are happy to share.
The first grant was given to the Rainbow Room in Athens which helps approximately 600 children each year when they are removed from a home due to abuse or neglect and usually leave with only the clothes they are wearing. The Rainbow Room helps to fill their needs as they transition to foster care.
Family Peace Project was the next awarded a grant and this organization houses between one and seven families of mothers and their children who are affected by domestic violence.
The King’s Reign is a non-profit located in Larue and is a human service program that utilizes equine therapy to help restore people’s mental and emotional health.
Athens Teenage Baseball Association was given a grant that will go to assist children who would like to play in the baseball league but are not financially able to.
Athens Christian Preparatory Academy will be using grant money as part of a multi-step initiative by the school to try to close the COVID gap that has occurred on all levels in all arenas of education across the state, creating some learning deficits due to the lack of exposure to certain subjects because of closures and attendance.
The mission of Labor of Love is a focus on health and safety in homes and to build free wheelchair ramps providing just that. They want to make sure that children and elderly are taken care of and since the cost of products, including lumber, has risen, the grant money will help to absorb some of those costs.
Circle Ten Boys Scouts has three units, cub scout pack, boys unit, and girls unit, in Athens based at the First United Methodist Church. Their grant money will go to assisting those who would like to participate in a camp or membership but do not have the financial means.
The Athens Animal Shelter will be using the grant money to help finish their two new isolation rooms where cats and dogs can be kept when they are ill or delivering babies.
Henderson County Clint W. Murchison Memorial Library wants to not only teach children how to read but also to create lifelong readers and the grant money will go towards new books for the children’s section at the library.
The Mother’s Day Out program at the First Baptist Church in Eustace will be using the money to assist with shading the playground which is currently in full sun all day.
Henderson County Soccer Association will be placing a chain link fence between the parking lot and the fields at Coleman Park with their grant funds. The soccer balls constantly roll into the playground and the fields have been vandalized so the fence will help both of these.
Trinity Valley Community College also received grant money, as did Court Approved Special Advocates, or CASA, but both organizations were unable to attend the luncheon.
Jackson closed by thanking the organizations for “the difference you’re making in Athens, as you truly are the hands and feet of this community.”
