The Rotary Club of Athens has named Cage Hill, William Leang, Cobee Garner, and Evelyn Sowers as their October Students of the Month.
Cage Hill is a senior in the Pinnacle program at Athens High School where he also serves as Class Treasurer. Hill has been a Future Business Leaders of America State Champion twice and was a national qualifier three times and he qualified for Regions last year in the Math and Science UIL competitions.
Hill has already completed 100 community service hours this year and is active in his church, a member of the Key Club and Phi Theta Kappa, founding member of Science Olympiad team, and is Vice President of the National Honor Society. After graduation, Hill will attend college and then medical school where he can proceed with his goal of becoming a Pediatric Oncologist.
William Leang is a sophomore at Athens Christian Preparatory Academy where he participates in soccer, basketball, and golf. He has also competed with ACPA’s teams for Mindset, Math Counts, and Quiz Bowl competitions.
Math and Foreign Language are Leang’s favorite subjects and he plans to continue his education and pursue a degree in computer programming. His caring heart and love of helping others has led to him winning ACPA’s highest honor of receiving the Warrior Award.
Cobee Garner is an eighth grader at Athens Middle School and is described as an uplifting, optimistic, and confident person. She is a member of the AMS volleyball team and is part of a soccer team outside of school.
Garner also participates in UIL One Act Plays and is a second year National Junior Honor Society member. She wants to attend college and participate in sports at the college level while also studying to become a meteorologist.
Evelyn Faith Sowers is a sixth grader at ACPA and is described as a hard worker in both school and sports, a good friend, a wonderful daughter, and a great little sister to her siblings. Her favorite subjects are Math and History and when she grows up she wants to be a professional dancer and an architect and travel the world.
