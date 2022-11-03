The Rotary Club of Bungoma, Kenya welcomed Rotary Club of Athens Past President Damon Donnell and his wife Candace, as well as others from Athens.
This group from Hope Springs Water, which included members from Athens First Baptist Church, visited eight schools in Ethiopia and taught sanitation lessons while giving deworming medicine to 3,785 students.
They also passed out 231 Hope for Girls hygiene bags in Ethiopia, which contain educational materials and menstrual kits that can last a girl two to three years.
This is the first time Hope Springs Water has worked on water, hygiene, women’s health, and sanitation projects during the same week.
Donnell said that it “was such an amazing trip and an honor to attend the Rotary meeting in Bungoma, which was nothing short of a divine setup.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.