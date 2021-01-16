Trinity Valley Community College joined the Athens Rotary Club and offered updates on new opportunities, admission details, and campus life.
Dr. Philip Parnell, the new Vice President of Student Services spoke and filled Rotary in on the various changes taking place for the Cardinals.
January students of the month were also featured at the meeting. Winners included Isabel Ramirez, Athens High School, Luis San Miguel, Mayriah Graham, and Ryan Alderman of Athens Christian Prep.
Paul Harris Fellow awards were given to Karen McAtee and Donna Bennett.
The Paul Harris Fellow recognition acknowledges individuals who contribute, or who have contributions made in their name to The Rotary Foundation in excess of a certain value.
Rotary of Athens meets at noon on most Thursdays at the Athens Country Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.