The Rotary Club of Athens awarded 17 grants amounting in $15,967 to Henderson County nonprofit organizations on Thursday. The town was thawing from the ice storm, so not all organizations were able to attend the luncheon, but all were given recognition on how they help the community and what their grants will assist with.
Athens Christian Preparatory Academy received a grant that will allow them to purchase hearing and vision equipment to perform screenings at the school. Superintendent Teresa DeMay remarked on how this will especially help the many students who are there on scholarship receive access to these services that had to be outsourced before.
The Athens Teenage Baseball Association will be using their grant to assist families going through financial hardship. This will allow them to take care of players dues for those families.
CASA of Trinity Valley, court-appointed special advocates which serve three counties, will be applying their grant money for volunteer recruitment.
Central Athens Parent Teacher Organization asked their teachers last year what they would like and a resounding answer of shade on the playground was given, so this grant will go towards shade over the playground structures at Central Elementary.
The Circle Ten Council Boy Scouts of America will apply their grant money towards their “Friends of Scouting” Campaign Drive which assists in providing volunteer and staff training, insurance coverage, support staff, camps, equipment, recognitions for leaders, administrative needs, AV supplies, a council website, and scholarships.
The East Texas Crisis Center, which provides services to victims and survivors of family violence, dating violence, and sexual assault in five counties, will be using their grant to help support their Yes Crisis Counseling and H.E.A.R.T Support.
First Baptist Church of Eustace Mother’s Day Out program will continue making playground updates with their grant, building upon their Rotary grant for the same thing last year.
The Henderson County HELP Center will be able to help victims of crimes, such as seniors in their new Stop Senior Exploitation program, who might have been financially scammed and need immediate assistance for food or gas. The HELP Center is now able to supply more food and gas gift cards with the grant.
The Rainbow Room, which served 300 children last year, will be able to provide more lice treatment for children in Child Protective Services with their grant.
The Henderson County Library received grant funds to purchase 36 children’s books that are donated each week to the library by the Rotary club and their weekly presenter who signs them. Library Director Michelle Zenor said that the children get very excited about “reading the shiny new books and that’s what we want is kids excited about reading, so thank you.”
Henderson County Young Life will now be able to help more local youth attend their camp with their grant.
The Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake will use their grant money to help pay the veterinarians who come in each Tuesday at the Tool location to perform low-cost spay and neuter services for Henderson County residents and the local shelters.
King’s Rein Equine Outreach will continue their mission of helping people recover from trauma due to behavioral, mental, or physical abuse through equine therapy. They recently put in a new tack shed for their equipment which was a desperate need and they say we “will continue to use this money to make those differences in people’s lives so they can go on and have a fulfilled life.”
Labor of Love will be able to build a new wheelchair ramp for someone in need with the grant money they received.
Ruby’s Safe Haven-The Farm will be adding to their general fund which helps provide a temporary safe place for women and children.
The Trinity Valley Community College Foundation Cardinal Advocacy Center will be able to add more items to their food pantry and closet which helps all students who are food or clothing insecure receive what they need while at the school. Director of Student Life & Diversity at TVCC Audrey Hawkins said they opened the Center which houses the Pantry in Fall 2020 and they have had many students, whether traditional or non-traditional, that use this for coats, food, and personal hygiene items they otherwise might not have access to.
Wreaths Across America was granted funds during a national matching campaign for wreaths that will be placed on Henderson County Veteran graves on December 16, 2023 and Wreaths Across America is always looking for more donors and volunteers to place wreaths.
