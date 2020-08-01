The Athens Rotary Club met Thursday for its annual new teacher luncheon. Dr. Janie Sims, Athens ISD superintendent, spoke on the unique 2020-2021 school year. Online classes will be offered for the first three weeks of the school year, with in-person instruction beginning Aug. 24. She gave an update on safety plans, guidelines and other details. The club also announced its annual donation of $15,500 to area nonprofits. Recipients are chosen through an application process that starts in November and is normally selected in the spring. “The Athens Rotary Club has been dedicated to supporting our community through donations to nonprofits, fundraisers to grant college scholarships to local students, and physically donating their time and efforts to help those in need for over 20 years,” the club stated. The mission of the Rotary organization is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders. This year’s donation was distributed to the following organizations: Henderson County Help Center, Henderson County Performing Arts Center, Keep Athens Beautiful Athens Soup Kitchen, Rainbow Room, Labor of Love, Disciples Clinic, Arboretum, Family Peace Project; CASA, The Farm, The Kings Reign, Feeding Kids Right, Love in Action, Meals on Wheels, and Matthew 25:35 The Athens Rotary is hosting its annual golf tournament in October. This event raises funds for local student scholarships.
The 2019 tournament raised $24,500 that was awarded to 19 local seniors. For more information about the Athens Rotary Club, please visit its Facebook Page: The Rotary Club of Athens, Texas, or contact Donna Meredith 903-286-2085. The Athens Rotary Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. most Thursdays at the Athens Country Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.