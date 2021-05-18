The Athens Rotary Club donated $19,000 worth of scholarships May 13 to deserving students.
According to Rotary Athens, three types of scholarships were awarded: The Orval Pirtle, The W.P. (Rip) Drumgoole and The Ron Baugh.
"Each of these men were assets to the Athens Club and we proudly honor them by bestowing scholarships on deserving students of our area,” the club stated.
Winners of the Orval Pirtle Memorial Scholarship are Shane Williams and Alejandra Salazar, Athens High School, Kolby Sims and Braleigh Green, Brownsboro High School, Zoe Brewer of Cross Roads, Caleb Solis and Skylar Feagins of LaPoynor High School.
W.P. Rip Drumgoole Memorial Scholarship: Robert Richardson of Athens Christian Prep, Caleb Solis and Skylar Feagins of LaPoynor.
Ron Baugh Scholarships: Reed Allen, Samuel Clarke, Rachel Risko and Quentin Hensley of Athens High School. Savanah Grant of Brownsboro and Laura McClelland of LaPoynor.
