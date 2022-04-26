If you have driven past Ivan Smith Furniture or the old Dairy Queen on Corsicana Street on a from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, you may have wondered what the big turquoise bus in the parking lot is really about.
The Rotary Club of Athens was able to hear more about “Ruth” and the Axia Mobile Pregnancy Center from Patti Kenney, Axia’s Director when she spoke to them last week.
Axia is a portion of the ministry of Living Alternatives with local churches like Grace Bible Church Athens, Sand Springs Church, and Athens Life Fellowship and others in our community serving each week.
It is a community minded, pro-life group that is backing the heartbeat law and would like to see it taken a step further to see Athens be made a sanctuary city for the unborn.
It is also a “community of individuals pitching in their time, effort, and money to provide services for free,” said Mistie Sharp, Henderson County Pro-Life Liaison. She continued that they help because they want to see the woman’s situation change.
Axia Mobile Pregnancy Center is equipped to provide pregnancy tests, early detection pregnancy testing, and sonograms. They like to set up in high foot-traffic areas so that women who may want to use their services can do so with more discretion.
Women can walk in or make an appointment online for services. They are met with a friendly team of volunteers that are there to make the females feel more comfortable.
Greeters first meet with a female to talk and fill out paperwork. Then, they are escorted onto “Ruth” where an advocate will go over medical history. After that is complete, an RN will escort the woman into a private area where testing and sonograms can be performed.
Once the mobile services are complete, females are referred to other services that might apply. If they have a positive pregnancy test, volunteers will direct them to the right way to proceed for Medicaid, doctor referrals, and more. They will also be given information about the Abundant Life Pregnancy Center for prenatal and parenting education, life skills, and more services.
Kenney said the center’s goal is to connect East Texans to resources in order for women in the community to have a healthy pregnancy.
There may be a variety of reasons a woman may choose to visit Axia, such as lack of access to healthcare or an abusive relationship, but whatever the reason may be, Axia wants to offer a safe place for women to receive care. The mobile unit is meant to be free for those needing it, including those without legal status.
In March 2021, pro-lifers held a Right-to-Life Festival in Athens and on July 19, 2021, the Axia bus began its services in Athens for women in Henderson County.
Athens was home of abortionist Curtis Boyd and the town has been given a spot in abortion history. Many Athenians want to change the negative background and shift the focus by making Athens another Sanctuary City for the Unborn.
Some do say that the ordinance is not necessary because of the Texas Heartbeat Law which does not stop abortions that would otherwise occur in Athens, but the ordinance would.
Currently, the pro-life movement and the city of Athens are communicating about what the future looks like for the city with regards to its sanctuary status.
Axia and the Living Alternatives organization continue to look forward to partnering with mothers so that they can learn to take care of themselves and their child.
If you are in need of services, please call 903-592-4495 or online at www.axiacenter.org/appointment. If you are interested in volunteering, please contact the same number.
