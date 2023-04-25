Members of the Rotary Club of Athens, with help from Trinity Valley Community College Rotaract Club members, packaged 10,000 meals last Thursday, in affiliation with Rise Against Hunger, which works through a network of partners to address needs for food insecurity or after emergencies.
These meals contain soy, vegetables, a nutrient packet, and rice and for over four years, the Athens Rotary Club has assisted in packing over 50,000 meals that have been sent to orphans and impoverished villages across third-world nations, including Haiti and Nicaragua.
Last week’s effort was made greater by the additional help of the Lady TVCC softball and basketball teams, which are also members of the TVCC Rotaract Club, an extension of the Athens Rotary Club.
Rotaract clubs bring together people ages 18 and older to exchange ideas with leaders in the community, develop leadership and professional skills, and have fun through service, such as the Rise Against Hunger event.
After every 1,000th meal was packaged, a TVCC player, Rotarian, or child of a Rotarian would hit a gong and everyone would cheer, keeping the momentum going.
This was the second time that the facilities were graciously opened for use at the Church of the Living God in order to package the meals quickly.
Rotarians also put ‘Service Above Self’ at the Athens Soup Kitchen last Tuesday handing out almost 90 meals to those in need locally.
The Athens Rotary Club meets every Thursday at noon at the Athens Country Club, except for the third week of the month, and for more information, visit www.facebook.com/AthensTexasRotaryClub.
