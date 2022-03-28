Joy Kirsch, certified financial planner and CFO of Life Changing Events, spoke to the Rotary Club in Athens about being prepared for final days of life.
She began by asking Rotarians to write down a single line of how they would like to be remembered on their epitaph. Then asked each to write down three things they would do if they knew it was their last day on Earth and they were healthy.
Surprisingly no one wrote down finalize funeral plans, contact financial planner, or make sure all my family knows where to find paperwork. That was exactly the point she was trying to make.
According to statistics, 50 to 60% of Americans do not have updated wills and documents in place. Life changing events can occur at any time, as she noted with the coronavirus that left many with unexpected loss and confusion after they unexpectedly lost a loved one.
Kirsch works directly with many widows through her non-profit organization, The Widow’s Journey: From Grief to Growth, creating empowerment by building confidence, community, education, tools, and support to those who have lost a loved one. Joy herself was widowed at the age of 30 and wants to pay it forward to those 78% of widows who say it is the hardest thing they have ever had to do.
In addition to the loss, sometimes becoming a widow adds other hard elements such as becoming the financial planner in the home for the first time or coordinating bills and payments that were never a responsibility before. Kirsch said that most widows would highly suggest to anyone to know where your spouse's things are.
Some items to make sure you document and have someone you know be aware of their location are keys to safety deposit boxes, location of will and medical directives, list of medications and doctors, and guardianship for any children, pets, or incapacitated adults in your care.
There are some lists that need to be updated on a regular basis, such as cash flow and expenses and a list of liabilities. Kirsch suggests an annual update around Thanksgiving of these items.
In the state of Texas, a will does not need to be executed by an attorney although it is suggested to do so. A holographic will can be done independently, but it does need to be written and signed entirely in your own handwriting and cannot be typed. Changes to a current will can also be done this way as an addendum until a new will can be drawn up by an attorney.
Kirsch suggests sitting down and taking time to have conversations with your loved ones about what your wishes are and where things can be found, rather than just filling out the paperwork.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.