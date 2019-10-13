“Roses for Your Garden” will be presented by Brenda Swagerty on Tuesday, October 15, 5:30 p.m., Clint W. Murchison Memorial Library, 121 S. Prairieville, Athens. This presentation is a part of Henderson County Master Gardener Association’s “Learn at the Library” series and is free and open to the public. Swagerty is a manager and grower for Plants of Texas, a family-owned nursery in Lindale.
The rose has been loved for thousands of years. In 1986, the rose became the official floral emblem of the United States. The proclamation states, “Americans who would speak the language of the heart do so with a rose.” That is because, for many, this flower evokes emotion. It did 200 years ago, when Pierre-Joseph Redouté painted them, and it does still. Just last year, the rose was named the flower most shared on Instagram. It was the topic of three times more hashtags than the cherry blossom, which came in second.
One of the reasons I love roses is because you can always find one to suit your tastes. Whether you want a short plant, a tall climber, a plant with a fragrance or none at all, a pastel colored bloom or one with bright coloring, you can find a rose that fits your needs. Just add sun and water.
The names of roses are also interesting. Some rose names, like ‘Anne Boleyn’, impart a sense of history, while others, like ‘Happy Butt’, are less stuffy. You can also choose a rose named for a celebrity, or one that will remind you of a loved one.
Roses have lost their reputation for being hard to grow. Earthkind® roses have proven to be disease resistant, drought and heat tolerant, and very forgiving in the use of fertilizers, pruning, or specialized care. Most gardens could benefit from the addition of a rose. After all, as the presidential proclamation states, “The American people have long held a special place in their hearts for roses. Let us continue to cherish them, to honor the love and devotion they represent, and to bestow them on all we love just as God has bestowed them on us.”
Come learn about the most cherished and most popular plant in all of history.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.