Antique roses (sometimes called Old Garden Roses) are divided into several classes. Due to our heat, some of these are unsuitable for growing in East Texas. Others, however, thrive here.
Tea roses (not to be confused with Hybrid Teas) are so named because when they were first discovered by Europeans, they were considered tea-scented. Thus, if you are looking for a rose with a strong floral scent, Tea roses may not be to your liking.
Tea roses can grow to fill a large space, and will bloom profusely in spring and fall with multiple-petaled roses (up to 100 petals on some). While Tea roses may have more petals than Hybrid Teas, their blooms are generally smaller, and more abundant. Another plus is that Tea roses prefer to be pruned very lightly and usually have a bush form.
Knowing the mature size of the Tea rose you wish to grow is important when selecting one. Several will reach six feet high and wide, but there are others which grow much larger. One of the most enjoyable aspects of growing Tea roses is the history behind the rose since many are named for people. These three qualities are why I love Tea roses. I have large spaces to fill, appreciate not having to prune hard, and enjoy explaining the rose’s history to visitors.
China roses, as the name suggests, were discovered in China, and are closely related to Tea roses. However, you can find China roses which can be kept quite small. They bloom continuously, and some are nicely scented. Since they are more cold hardy than Tea roses, they are more popular overall. They, too, usually have an intriguing history.
EarthKind roses do not fall into one classification, but is a designation given by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. It is an extensive program where the roses are grown in field trials. If they pass, they are awarded the EarthKind designation. These roses are easy to grow, require less water, and are disease resistance. If you are new to growing roses, look for EarthKind roses.
Although there are several classifications of roses which have been given the EarthKind designation, of the 17 shrubs listed on the EarthKind website, ‘Spice’, ‘Mutabilis’, and ‘Ducher’ are China roses, while ‘Duchess de Brabant’, ‘Georgetown Tea’, and ‘Madame Antoine Mari’ are Teas.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.