By Jennifer Browning
The Texas African American Museum and the Empowerment Community Development Corporation celebrated a historical event at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 29 as they unveiled the Rosenwald School historical marker.
Julius Rosenwald, philanthropist, and president of Sears Roebuck, and Booker T. Washington of the Tuskegee Institute built almost 5,000 wood-frame, state-of-the-art schools for African American children across the South and the efforts they made have been called the most important initiative to advance black education in the early 20th century.
There were seven Rosenwald schools in Henderson County, including this one in the Antioch community, and by 1928, one-third of the South’s rural black school children and teachers were served by Rosenwald Schools.
These schools were typically located close to African ME Churches and incorporated the latest ideas in education and health, including instruction, lighting, sanitation, and an effort to create a positive environment for learning. Attending a Rosenwald School allowed for better education for southern African American children. The architecture of the schools was a statement of equality and their programming made them a focal point for citizen aspirations.
The historical marker was donated by The Jewish American Society for Historic Preservation and is the group's first marker in Texas, but they do have 40 in other states. JASHP is an American non-profit 501(c)(3) volunteer historical society.
The society locates sites of American and Jewish historical interest and importance. It works with local community organizations, synagogues, churches, historical societies, governments, and individuals, to erect interpretive historical markers that help illuminate the American-Jewish experience and reflect on the commonality of being American.
Empowerment CDC is an organization dedicated to engaging in community development activities that provide resources to educate, equip and empower people, families, and communities.
TAAM is a program under Empowerment CDC's guidance dedicated to preserving Texas's African American history.
The unveiling of the historical marker and the celebration took place at 10 a.m. at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church located at 17422 FM 317, Chandler.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.