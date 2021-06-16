If you are looking for a tall shrub which blooms in summer, consider the Rose of Sharon, aka Althea (Hibiscus syriacus). This shrub grows to 12 feet tall and spreads to 10 feet wide. It has an erect, vase-like shape because the branches grow upright. In summer, blooms cover the tree with large-petaled flowers that attract hummingbirds, butterflies, and bees.
Plant Rose of Sharon in sun to part shade. Otherwise, it is forgiving, tolerating either drought or wet soil for short periods of time. It is also not particular about the soil’s pH.
A deciduous shrub, its habit of leafing out late in spring is overlooked because it is so tolerant of summer’s heat. There are cultivars available which bloom in pink, white, red, and purple. Closely related but different species are the Confederate rose (Hibiscus mutabilis) and Texas Star Hibiscus (Hibiscus coccineus).
Plant Rose of Sharon as a specimen or focal point. It can also be used in shrub borders or planted as a tall hedge. Rose of Sharon blooms on new wood, so its branches can be pruned in early spring. Light pruning will help Rose of Sharon keep its shape and the blooms will be larger. If left unpruned, the branches may arch downward, and the blooms will be smaller, but more numerous.
Native to Asia and India, Rose of Sharon’s blooms close at night, so it would not be a good plant for a moon garden. But during the day it will delight you either up close or from afar.
Many times, I see Rose of Sharon without any underplantings. Because of its upright shape, I think it would be greatly enhanced surrounded by companion plantings. Consider caryopteris, dwarf crape myrtles, veronicas, stokesias, dwarf crape myrtles, dwarf butterfly bushes, salvias, or short abelias. Any of these will flower alongside the Rose of Sharon and many of these plants come in various colors which could contrast nicely with your particular Rose of Sharon. If you are looking for a grass to go with your Rose of Sharon, consider ‘Little Bunny’ fountain grass. If you want to see the trunk of your Rose of Sharon, and would prefer a groundcover instead, leadwort (Ceratostigma plumbaginoides), with its bright blue blooms, would coordinate well.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg.
