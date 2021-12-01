The roses are going through a final flush before winter forces them into dormancy. Their blooms have escaped the near-freezing temperatures to open wide, bringing not only beauty but a sense of summer’s delight here in late autumn. Although some of their leaves may look imperfect, at least they have not yet dropped.
There are numerous classes of roses, from modern to antique, hybrids to species, climbing to dwarfs. Some have scents that rival the sweetest perfume, others smell fruity, and a few have the slight hint of earthy tea. The flowers attract honey bees, who are all abuzz about finding pollen so late in the season, and the rosy nectar will add flavor to their honey.
After being pollinated, the rose drops its petals and hips form. Larger than marbles and full of vitamin C, when they ripen from green to orange, they will be a welcome addition to tea in the winter. As the blooms fade, petals will be dried and used in potpourri. They will be a reminder all winter that spring will soon come again, and the roses will once more be in full bloom.
Both the gardener and the roses rest for only a short while. Late winter/early spring is when most roses will be pruned for a new flush. That is usually around Valentine's Day in East Texas. Rejuvenated, they will put out blooms around six weeks later.
When planting roses, determine the color, size, and maintenance desired. Some need to be pruned heavily, others very little. Some will grow 10 ft high and wide, while some stay to only two feet around. And if you are worried about thorns, there are thornless roses which form only a few prickles on their stems.
Even though winter will soon be upon us, there are roses which stay evergreen, adding winter interest in addition to summer flowers. Because a rose adds so much joy throughout the year, consider adding one to your own garden. From their first spring flush to their final blooms before winter’s chill, they bring beauty and joy. And that’s what gardens are all about.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg.
