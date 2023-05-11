Athens native Cutter Carpenter and Trinity Valley Community College Rodeo Team members from Jacksonville, Jayse Tettenhorst and Kaden Profili, will be heading to the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming next month.
After 10 rodeos throughout the 2022-2023 season, the Southern Region’s top three in each event advanced to the CNFR held June 11 to 17.
Team ropers, Jayse who is a header, and Kaden who is a heeler, qualified for a second year to advance to the CNFR. TVCC Rodeo Coach Brent Bratton says last year they had a little bad luck after winning regionals. This year, they came in third in regionals and Coach Bratton says it’s been an exciting year and he likes going in with a better mindset. “This year, it’s been amazing what they’ve done and the way they’ve roped. They go at it every time,” he said.
Jayse and Kaden have been roping all of their life and Coach Bratton says they have very good horses. Jayse also team ropes with another local favorite and rising rodeo star, Lighting Aguilera.
Kaden is currently ranked number 35 in the world for team roping heelers and has been winning competitions and trucks since he was 10-years-old, although he started dummy roping once he was big enough to swing a rope.
Cutter also qualified for the CNFR in team roping in 2021 while attending TVCC. He currently attends and is on the rodeo team at Texas A&M University-Commerce where he will graduate in May with a Bachelor’s Degree in Agricultural Business.
Cutter currently holds the title of the Southern Regions’ 2023 Reserve Champion Tie-Down Roper. In addition to competing in the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association, Cutter also competes in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, United Professional Rodeo Association, and Louisiana Rodeo Cowboys Association as a tie-down calf roper.
Jayse and Kaden’s sister Kaylee just signed with the TVCC Rodeo team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.