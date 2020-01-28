The January meeting of the Rootseekers Genealogical Society's speaker was Nina Hendricks. The meeting was held at the Tri-County Library Community Room. Her topic was Joe B. Hogsett and her many years of trying to find out just who he was.
The spillway/dam on hwy 274 is named after this man, yet no one seemed to know who he was. I just knew this man had to be in my family tree somewhere. One day it dawned on me to try the office at the dam to see what information they had. They had a picture of him there in the office and in a round about way they put me in touch with his daughter Chessa. Chessa's real name is Anna Melissa and she has one sister Marguerite who now lives in New Mexico. All the knowledge I have of him I received from her. I made a book about all the paperwork she sent me about her father. It is now in the Tri-County Library in the Genealogy Room. I think its importent for everyone to know who this man is and how he came about building the Cedar Creek Lake.
Joe B. Hogsett was born October 26, 1883. He married Marguerite Cantey, they had two daughters. He was a Civil Engineer and he held the elected office longer than any other official in Tarrant County. He was on the Board of Directors of the Tarrant County Water Board for 42 years from 1929 to 1971. He was Vice President of the Board from 1942 to 1971, the last 29 years as President. He was very concerned about the conservation of water in Texas. While he was President he helped create Eagle Mountain Lake, Lake Bridgeport, Lake Worth and Cedar Creek Lake. He was responsible for 27 miles of flood way through Fort Worth. In fact one of the papers I read the board wanted to name the lake Joe B. Hogsett Lake but he nixed the idea so they named the dam after him. Chessa remembers all the family and others riding a bus to Rolling Hills Water Treatment Plant in Fort Worth for his last official act to push the button that officially opened the flow of Cedar Creek Lake.
I finally found after talking to Chessa about her family tree how our families came together Joe B.s Grandfather and my 5th GGrandfather were brothers. My GGrandfather was William Hogshead born 1812 in Tennessee, he fought in the Mexican War when he became sick and took a leave of absent. He made it by boat as far as New Orleans where he was put in a hospital and died ten days later. Williams widow Margaret and her six children moved to Texas from Anderson County Tennessee with her brothers between 1850 & 1853. She settled in Hopkins County.and later remarried.
Joe B.s Great Grandfather was named Alexander Hogshead and he had two sons the oldest was William D. who was killed in the state of Kansas in attempting to arrest a man, his youngest was Jonathan Young Hogshead born 1843 who moved to Texas at the age of 16,then at the age of 18 he enlisted in the Civli War in San Antonio, Texas in Co.K,5th Tex. Vol Cav. Regt. Sibley's Brigade, After the war he went back to Anderson County Tennesse to take care of his aging father and to study law. He married Anna M. Long in Nov., 1869 in Tennessee and after the death of his father in March of 1869 he moved his wife, children and his mother Harriet back to Texas and settled in Fort Worth. I believed he moved back to Texas in the early 1870's. I have found him on the Fort Worth city directory for the years of 1877, 78, and 79. He was one of the city's leading attorneys and a partner in the law firm of Hanna & Hogsett and he later became a Judge and drew up the first city charter for Fort Worth. Jonathan died in 1909. He fathered seven children and the youngest was Joe B. Hogsett.
Both William and Alexander were the sons of William Hogshead who was one of the first attorneys of Anderson County Tennessee and was once Commonwealth Attorney of Anderson County. He married Ann Kirkpatrick/Kilpatrick in 1798. Both lines changed their names from Hogshead to Hogsett sometime after the Civil War. My line seemed to go back and forth on the name like they could not make up their minds in some of the paperwork I have seen.
Rootseekers Genealogical Society is a none profit organization dedicated to the development of genealogical research and the training and education of persons interested in such research. We meet on the third Monday of each month except December, at 7pm at the Tri-County Library Community Room, 132 E. Market Street in downtown Mabank.
