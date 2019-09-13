At the August meeting at Tri-County Library in Mabank, the Rootseekers Genealogical Society were in for a treat. Member Jim Gablin announced our speakers who were Liz and Wayne Smith who are not related to each other but have many adventures together. They just happen to have the same last name and met in a cemetery.
Wayne spoke first about "Leagueville Then and Now". He was born and raised there so knew its history. A land certificate originating in 1848 was patented in 1850 by Aaron York, for a league of land in Henderson County, Texas located West of the Neches River on Flat Creek. This area was referred to as "The League" and "Ville" was added later, possibly to secure a post office. By 1855 the Sublett family had gained control of the land and sold it to Mathew Cartwright in 1857. In 1871 B.T. and Annie (Cartwright) Roberts had acquired rights to the property but lost on appeal in 1875. The record of Leagueville (formerly Hopewell) Baptist Church, indicate the church met at the Leagueville School house in 1880 to organize as a church.
The litigation slowed the development of the area and Leagueville only became a community in the late 1800's. Burials had begun on the school property by at least 1863 and the school relocated across the road, having purchased the land from Malachiah Reeves, where it remained until consolidating with Brownsboro in 1934.
If you would like to know more about Leagueville, the Tri-County Library has a book that Wayne's granddaughter wrote when she enumerated cemeteries in Leagueville. Wayne wrote the history of Leagueville and it is in that book. It is in the genealogy room..
Liz was our next speaker and pretty soon after Wayne and she met in 2015 they started their adventure and as they were going down highway 19 in Athens when she saw a sign that read historical marker. It was in a park area with several markers. She made the remark that she had always wanted to try and find every historical marker in Henderson County. Wayne said lets do it. Using the condensed, yet readable, Henderson County list of Historical markers she grouped together the ones in one area and off they went. Over the months Liz figured out how to use and print the Henderson County Atlas map from their website and they have almost finished their adventure but some markers they just could not find.
By asking our Historical Commission Chairman, Sarah Jane Brown, we both learned our Commission has binders created for each marker and if the binder doesn't have it Sarah Jane pretty much knows the answer and the Commission has a listing with the GPS co-ordinates.
Some interesting facts Liz has found out: The Texas Centennial Commission was created in 1934. The Texas legislature and the United States Congress each appropriated $3,000,000 for the project for a total of $6,000000. Every county in the state received a marker indicating the date of its establishment and the source of its name. Henderson county received our first Historical marker in 1936. Now Texas had already been marking graves and some historical sites. The first was in 1856 when the State of Texas marked the graves at the San Jacinto battleground. In 1858, the state Legislature bought an existing Alamo monument, that had been built in 1841 with stones gathered from the battle site. And other monuments and such but these 1936 Centennial Markers, a most ambitious program, came in the middle of the Great Depression. The one for Henderson county was placed on Highway 175 heading east towards Dallas and later moved to the little park on Highway 19. The park is called the J. Pickney Henderson Park- the man our county was named for and just happened to be the !1st governor of Texas. Most people don't realize the park has a name.
One of their adventures was looking for the site of Gum Creek School, that's when Wayne started calling her Sherlock. It was supposed to be at 3700 US 175 E. It was not there, they looked and looked. Someone told them it was out by the Bug Barn. The Bug Barn turned out to be this little man who collected Volkswagon Beetles. They walked around up and down the road and on a hunch she told Wayne to go that way, the same way they had gone several times before when she saw it on the other side of the road up a hill going into a driveway. Their adventures have taken them into swamps, thorn vines and mud but they have some wonderful memories and some pictures to go with it. Her granddaughter gave her the Sherlock hat to go along with her new name.
Wayne Smith was born, reared and says he has lived in Leagueville all his 83 years. He graduated from Brownsboro in 1953, married in 1954 and they had 5 children. He was a carpenter and custom house builder until 1989 when he took a position with the Texas Dept. of Corrections. After his wife passed away in 2015 he was able to pick up where he left off with the Henderson County Historical Commission.
Liz Bearden Smith was born in Dallas to parents with Henderson County roots. Her mother from Eustace and her father from Opelika. She attended school in Dallas graduating in 1972. She married in 1975 and they had 3 children. Liz made it too Athens in 1995 by way of 10 years in Wills Point and a divorce. Before the move she began work at Trinity Valley Community College in 1991. S obtained an Associate's Degree by attending classes part-time and happily recently retired in 2014. She learned of the Historical Commission through Wayne and his work on the website Find-a-Grave. She is currently serving as the Vice-Chair of the Commission.
