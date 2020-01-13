At the last meeting of the Root Seekers Genealogy Society in November we had what we call "Bragging Rights". This is when anyone can talk about an ancestor they are researching. Harry Hogue talked about Teachers Rules, Jim Gamblin talked about his connection to the Morman Church, one of his ancestors was the right hand man of Joseph Smith, Grace Donovan spoke of the trunk full of pictures and the ones she has been able to give to their ancestors, Mary Beth Haley spoke of her mother, who has recently passed and the obituary for her that was in the paper, Stella Sikes spoke of one of her greats, Katey Riley's family journal that was written in 1875.
Rootseekers will have their next meeting on Jan. 20, 2020 at the Tri-County Library Community Room in downtown Mabank at 7pm. Nina Hendricks will talk about Joe B. Hogsett whom the dam on hwy. 274 is named after.
Root Seekers Genealogical Society is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the development of genealogical research, and the education of persons interested in such research. Root Seekers meets on the third Monday night of every month, except December, at 7 p.m. at the Community Room of the Tri-County Library at 132 E. Market Street in Mabank. The public is welcome to attend. To learn more, please visit our website at www.rootseekers.org or our Facebook page: Root Seekers Genealogical Society.
