By Jennifer Browning
Good Times Skating Rink in Athens invites everyone to join them for free skating, refreshments, prizes, and 80s music, as they celebrate 40 years in business from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 23 at 517 Progress Way.
Good Times has been a staple of entertainment for Athenians even before the Cain Center and Cinemark and the original owners, Quessie and Clint Morton and their son Cary, still own and manage the rink.
Quessie, who met Clint at a skating rink, has been skating since she was a teen and up until a few years ago at the age of 75, she was still skating. Over 40 years ago when she saw the Super Skate in Seagoville, she began talking about how Athens needed one as well.
The Mortons bought the property that Good Times is located on in 1982 and it took about 3 months to build the rink which is a hard rock maple floor and that original floor is still being skated on today.
However, they have made some updates, including new carpets, new bathrooms, and a party area addition over the years. The original building was only 8,000 square feet and has now almost doubled in size to 14,000 square feet. They also added ticket redemption to the arcade.
During a 4-month government directed Covid closure, Good Times added a glow room for glow parties and repainted orange and purple. Quessie says the transition to opening back up in June 2020 was slow as they had to open in various capacity structures, but now they enjoy a full house on many occasions.
The venue has seen lots of strange things over the years, but the most popular time was when they had a skating bear visit. Quite a few things have changed over time as well. When they used to open for public skating, the hours would run from 7 to 11 p.m. but because as Quessie describes, it's a “different thing than it used to be,” they are now only open from 7:30 to 10 p.m. She also says kids don’t exercise the way they used to. Quessie had a daycare at the rink for 10 years called Kids on Wheels and still today she says, “I try to take care of their kids” when she speaks of any child that visits.
She used to make a cake for every party that was hosted there and still has over 400 Wilton cake pans that can be seen at the rink. People would come in and look around and pick their cake which meant Quessie made 10 to 15 cakes a weekend. Sadly, she says she doesn’t really know any of the families that host parties there now and most parents hardly converse with her.
Another thing that has changed is the music. When they opened, Clint would play records, then CDs, and now DVDs. Clint has to make sure the music is censored because now they play videos on a large screen on the wall.
Good Times is open during the summer on Tuesdays from 1 to 3 p.m., Fridays from 7:30 to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 to 10 p.m.
Good Times enjoys hosting private, session, and glow parties also and those parties can be booked by calling the rink at 903-677-1168. Visit them at 517 Progress Way during their open times and join them for the 40th anniversary party on July 23.
