One of the longstanding traditions that went by the wayside in 2020 was the pro rodeo at the Henderson County Regional Fair Park arena.
Well, it’s back, with the 35th edition sure to be full of furious stock, determined cowboys and all the action that goes with it. Whether your favorite is bull riding or barrel racing it’s part of the rough and tumble program.
Gates open at 6 p.m. for the Friday and Saturday night performances, with competition starting at 7:30 p.m. Children 3 and under are admitted for free. Advance tickets for adults are $10, and at the gate, they are $12. For kids 4 to 8, advance tickets are $8 with the price $10 at the event.
Get tickets at Elder Dodge, Cavender’s, Boot Barn, VeraBank and First State Bank of Athens. You can call 903-677-6313 for ticket information.
Thousands of rodeo lovers have been flocking to the arena for the annual professional rodeo since the 1980s. Like the Complex itself, the festivities have grown through the years.
Something new is coming to the PRCA Rodeo this year. It’s the Bullfighters Only which follows the traditional rodeo program each night.
Another event that may be suited to your taste is the crawfish boil and fish fry on Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets go for $25 and the number is limited. They are available at Elder and from any GO TEXAN Committee member.
Money raised funds scholarships for deserving youth of the community. Since the GO TEXAN group was formed they’ve given out about $700,000 in county scholarships.
The mission of the Henderson County Go Texan Committee is to benefit youth, support educational programs and institutions and expand the agriculture horizons of Henderson County residents.
The Barbecue Cook-Off returns on Saturday with big prizes.
To register a team, call Stephen Magee at 903-677-2292.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.