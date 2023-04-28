Henderson County First Responders are hosting the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Rodeo and Bull Fighters Only this Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29 at the Henderson County Fair Park benefiting the Henderson County Peace Officer’s Association and the Henderson County Fire Chief’s Association.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and rodeo events start at 7 p.m. both nights, with BFO-sanctioned events to follow, while the Go Texan craw fish boil on Friday and barbecue cook-off on Saturday will be held prior.
The Paw Patrol will be on hand again this year and the Henderson County Go Blue-Child Abuse Awareness area will be set up for children to explore both Friday and Saturday night this year as it was so successful last year. Come to the Go Blue area and enjoy bounce houses, face painting, and more.
General admission is $20, children 4 to 12 are $12, and ages 3 and under are free, however, Henderson County elementary children should receive a free ticket at school. Parking will be $5 per vehicle and bring your own beverage coolers will be allowed for $20, with a 20-quart max, and no glass is allowed.
There will also be $10 raffle tickets sold at the event for two Radical Arms 223s.
More information and ticket links can be found at www.facebook.com/HendersonCountyFirstRespondersPRCARodeo or purchase tickets at Elder CDJR Athens, Cowboy Headquarters, Boot Barn, First State Bank Athens, VeraBank Chandler, and Cavender’s Tyler.
