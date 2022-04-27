Talk about riding high! The Trinity Valley Community College rodeo team made an impressive showing this weekend in an event in Wharton. The men’s team finished third.
Leading the way for Brent Bratton’s team were Sage Isom, Kaden Profili and Jayse Tettenhorst. Isom, a freshman, won the bull riding with a 79. Profili, a sophomore, and Tettenhorst, a freshman, teamed up to win team roping with a time of 5.7.
As a result of their first-place finish, Profili and Tettenhorst have qualified for the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming, this summer.
The 14th annual TVCC rodeo is scheduled Friday and Saturday at the Henderson County Fair Park Complex. Action begins both nights at 7:30 p.m.
Admission is $5 and tickets will be available at the gate. Children 12 and under and TVCC students and employees will be admitted free.
