Triple NNN Winery is hosting some great events coming up. With the pandemic cutting off concerts for nearly a year, many are eager to get back to live music and a night of adult beverages. This Friday night, come sing along with Don’t Stop Believin’ who will blast Journey and Genesis starting at 7:30 p.m. at 5220 Key Ranch Rd. in Trinidad.
Reservations are required and tickets sell out fast.
“We have these every weekend, The concerts sell out early with a long waiting list,” said Michelle Anderson, Triple NNN Winery owner. “We expanded to Friday and Saturday they are so popular.”
Find a place on the lawn and sip a glass of NNN wine while seeing the longhorns graze nearby. The gates open at 7 p.m. Attendees may bring a lawn chair, or blanket to sit on. Picnic tables are also available first come first serve.
If it rains the event will be moved indoors, but there will still be room to space out and be comfortable. Guests can bring non-alcoholic beverages and light snacks, no outside meals or alcohol are allowed.
“We have just installed a wood-burning pizza oven to make artisan pizzas, they are amazing,” Anderson said. “We have an incredible chef.”
Dress is casual and weather appropriate. Ages 16 and up are allowed to attend, but must be accompanied by an adult. It is a smoke and vape-free environment.
“We promote an incredibly responsible wine drinking experience in a fantastic country setting and yes, we still let our hair down a bit,” Anderson stated.
In addition to concerts, the winery is partnering with local venue Margot Hill in April to provide a ‘supper club’ featuring a variety of unique cuisines and rotating chefs each month. Triple NNN will host farm to table events this summer as well.
“They are all incredibly talented musicians from the Dallas/Ft. Worth area,” Anderson said. “These are tribute concerts, not tribute bands, we want to keep it small, intimate and our ticket prices down.”
Reserve your place by visiting triplenranchwinery.com/events/
