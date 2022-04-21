The Cardinals’ unbeaten esports Rocket League team is scheduled to be back in action tonight in the Elite Eight.
The fifth-seeded Cardinals (10-0) are scheduled to play fourth-seeded Wake Technical Community College at 7 p.m. The winner advances to the semifinals.
The Cardinals are coming off a 3-0 win against 12th-seeded Garden City Community College earlier this week in their first-ever playoff appearance.
Representing the Cardinals in the competition are Alex Marston, Samuel Ford and Michael Smith.
The Cardinals are coached by James Jones.
Here is the link to keep up with the playoff action: https://www.twitch.tv/tvccesports
